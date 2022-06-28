Funeral services for Ted Davis, III of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Pastor Harold White will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Mt. Sinai Baptist Cemetery, Payne Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.