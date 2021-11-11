Funeral services for Tawanna Walker of Mardela Springs, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 AM at Bennie smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to he service at the Center. Interment will be at Zion U.M. Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.