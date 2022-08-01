Tammy Nicole Baylis, 50, daughter of the late Wayne Roger Baylis and Rosemary Lowrance Nelson and a resident of Guilford, VA, died peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Born January 17, 1972 in Norfolk, VA, Tammy lived with her parents until their passing, and recently made her home with her brother Jeff, and his wife Jennifer. She was active and worked at The Arc Eastern Shore Center in Exmore, VA, where she excelled by being around friends and working with trays and crafts, in which she took great pride. Tammy loved her cat Molly, and enjoyed fresh flowers, singing, dancing, ‘being goofy’, and watching TV (mainly ‘her stories’!). Her happy demeanor and smiling face will remain treasured memories with those who were fortunate to ever be in her company.

Tammy is survived by her sister, Jaime Baylis Meilhammer and her husband Bruce, Jr., of Athens, GA; three brothers, Jeffrey Roger Baylis and his wife Jennifer Bernard Baylis, of Bloxom, Timothy Wayne Baylis and his wife Jennifer Doughty Baylis, of Eastville, VA, and Christopher Todd Baylis, of Modest Town, VA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., from the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

To assist Tammy’s family, memorial donations are kindly requested to be made to the funeral home and would be much appreciated.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.