Sylvia T. (Scott) Griggs

Sylvia T. Griggs, aged 87, of Windsor, VA, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2026. Born in Cashville, VA, on November 14, 1938, Sylvia lived a life marked by devotion to her family, community, and faith.

Sylvia began her working life as a painter at the Newport News Shipyard, where she was known for her dedication and strong work ethic. Later, she embraced the roles of housewife, loving mother, and full-time caregiver, offering unwavering support and care to those around her. Her gentle spirit extended beyond her home into the community, where she was deeply involved in caregiving for others.

A member of the Open Door Church, Sylvia found comfort and fellowship in her faith. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, a pastime that brought her joy and a connection to nature. Most cherished of all were the moments spent with family and friends, which illuminated her days.

Special thanks to Alice “Ladybug” for her love, patience, and selfless dedication while caring for mom.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Joseph Talmadge Scott and Blanche Harrison Scott; her devoted husband, Richard Lee Griggs; her son, Thomas “Tommy” Bonniwell; and her sisters, Doris Whitley, Gloria Davis, Norma Harris, and Rosalie Lewis.

She is lovingly remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael S. and Mirtha A. Bonniwell; her grandsons, Camden and Ethan Bonniwell; her sister, Mary Paul Harmon, and her husband, Butch; along with numerous nephews and a niece who all hold her memory dear.

A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at Williams-Onancock Funeral Home in Onancock, VA. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Sylvia’s kindness, strength, and dedication to those she loved leave a lasting legacy in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.