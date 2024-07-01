Sylvia Mae Johnson, 86, of Delmar, DE, formerly of Parksley, VA, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024 while surrounded by her family, all of whom loved her and will miss her deeply. She was joyfully reunited with her husband of 50 years, John Calvin “Bud” Johnson, Jr., who passed in 2012, as well as her parents, Isabel and Joseph Ehinger, and siblings, Joey Ehinger and Joan LeCates.

For decades, Sylvia’s smile was known to patrons of many Eastern Shore storefronts, including Parksley Five & Dime and Parksley Drug. In 2003, she and Bud relocated to Mardela Springs, MD and following his passing, Sylvia moved to Delmar to be closer to family.

A woman of true faith in her Lord and Savior, Sylvia lived for the love of Jesus, never uttering a harsh word or thought her entire life. She was the oldest member of Renovate Church, where she selflessly dedicated her time whenever needed. Sylvia loved everyone, and those who were fortunate enough to meet her couldn’t help but feel and reciprocate the love. Her smile would light up every room and just being in her presence made you feel special.

Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, John C. “Johnny” Johnson III and his wife, Cathy, of Parksley, and David Johnson and his wife, Debbe, of Wilmington, DE; sister and caregiver, Brenda Downes and her husband, J.R., of Laurel, DE; grandchildren, Nikki Murawski (Jared), Casey Johnson, Heather Miles (Shawn); great-grandchildren, Kyndal, Carter, and Remi Murawski, Bryar Elliott, Tide Northan, Maya Burton, and Nevaeh Miles; and several nieces and nephews and their families, all of whom she was very proud of and held a special place in her heart; and last but certainly not least, her kitty, Lonesome.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Parksley Cemetery on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Marilyn Searcey officiating. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Renovate Church in Delmar, MD at a later date.

Contributions in Sylvia’s memory may be made to Renovate Church, 800 E. East Street, Delmar, MD 21875 (www.renovatedelmar.org/give-2/) or to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

