Funeral services for Mrs. Susie Brooks of Machipongo, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Eastville, VA. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Rev. Gray will be the Eulogist. Interment is in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
Related Posts
Mr. Albert Marshall
February 2, 2021
Annette Rich
April 12, 2019
Paige Anne Huston formerly of Leemont
November 22, 2021
Mr. David A. McCain
June 23, 2021
Local Conditions
November 29, 2022, 1:05 pm
Mostly sunny
51°F
51°F
2 mph
real feel: 58°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 49%
wind speed: 2 mph NE
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:57 am
sunset: 4:45 pm
24 minutes ago
Replay of today’s Coffee with Kelley on WESR Radio and our friends from the Onancock Business & Civic Association here ... See MoreSee Less
Coffee With Kelley - Christmas in OnancockCoffee with Kelley today and Kim Moore from the Onancock Civic and Business Association sharing all the upcoming events which encompass Christmas in Onancock 2022.