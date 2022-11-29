Funeral services for Mrs. Susie Brooks of Machipongo, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Eastville, VA. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Rev. Gray will be the Eulogist. Interment is in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.