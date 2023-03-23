Susanne Abraham Kellam, better known as Susie, 59, wife of George Kellam and a resident of Exmore, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Nassawadox Rehabilitation and Rehab in Nassawadox, VA. Susie was a native of Tangier, VA, and was the daughter of the late George Elton Abraham and the late Leah Virginia Laird Abraham.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two brothers, Randy Abraham of New Jersey and Tim Abraham and his wife, Patricia, of Cheriton, VA; and one sister Theresa A. Thomas and her husband, James, of Crisfield, MD. In addition to her parents, Susie was predeceased by her first husband, Kent Eskridge and a brother, Kevin Abraham.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Mr. Keith Abraham officiating. Memorials may be made to Leukemia Society of North America – Virginia Chapter, 2101 Executive Drive, Box 21, Hampton, VA 23666-2404.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.