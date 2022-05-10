Susan Gregory Dixon, 59, wife of Thomas Hume Dixon III, passed away peacefully at her residence, Point Pleasant, on May 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. In addition to her loving husband of 35 years, she is survived by her daughter Susanna Harrison and husband Jimmy Harrison; daughter Katie Brownlee and husband Andrew Brownlee; grandson Hugh Thomas Brownlee; father-in-law T. Hume Dixon Jr.; sister Betty Lou Charnock and husband Brian Charnock; sister Mary Jane Cramer and husband Ross Cramer; sister Martha Jo Trible; brother-in-law Russell Dixon and wife Jill Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Shirley Outten Gregory and Levin Melson Gregory, her mother-in-law, Ann Reeves Dixon, and her brother-in-law, Robert Trible.

Susan was an Eastern Shore native, having grown up in Belle Haven and Machipongo. She attended Longwood University and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a degree in pharmacy. In her adulthood, she lived in Kiptopeke where she raised her family and enjoyed life on the seaside.

Susan lived a spirited life by tactfully sharing her perspectives with her friends and family. She was the ultimate listening ear and advice-giver for her husband, daughters, and sister, Betty Lou. She served her community for many years as a pharmacist at Rite Aid in Exmore. She loved engaging with friends and neighbors and helping others whenever she could. Susan was faithful to God and was a longtime member of Capeville United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook and put her special touch in every recipe—particularly her homemade French fries, chicken and dumplings, and shrimp and grits. As the ultimate hostess, she was known for throwing together a meal for a crowd in no time. She made everyone feel welcome and could strike up a conversation with absolutely anyone. Most of all, she delighted in entertaining her family and sweet grandson who loved his Grammy dearly.

Susan loved Kiptopeke, where she could take in the beauty of the green fields outside her home and the beach just across the highway. She was an avid beachcomber and had a remarkable ability to find unique and beautiful treasures along the shoreline. She found peace in her beach walks with her beloved dog, Sugar Bear. She had a green thumb and was known for her beautiful plumerias, vegetable garden, and impressive collection of indoor orchids which she somehow always got to bloom at the same time. She was a member of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore for many years.

In her final days, Susan was surrounded by her beloved family. She remained vibrant and brave up until the very end.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care Susan received from the Sentara Virginia Beach General 2 South Oncology nurses, Riverside Hospice nurses (Tina and Josephine), and Dr. David Jones who has been a close friend to Susan and her family for many years. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Capeville United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Timmerman officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H.H. Scott, 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

