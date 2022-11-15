Susan Elizabeth (Peterson) Schmid, a resident of Northside Chesconnessex, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Va. She was 49.

A native of Parksley, Va., Susan was a strong woman with a soft heart. She was known for her love of animals; she could not turn away a stray. On the last day of her life she adopted a parrot abandoned by a neighbor who’d moved away and left the bird behind. Susan also had horses, cats, a dog, a rabbit, other birds, fish and chickens.

Susan was multi-talented. She could do nearly anything from reupholstering a sofa to hanging drywall. She also loved plants and gardening. She loved her house and her property, and she preferred to stay at home. She was sentimental about many things, especially family. She was so fond of her nephew, Gunnar, and her niece, Ava.

Susan is survived by her husband of 18 years, Helmut “Monte” Schmid; her mother, Rosalie Peterson of Parksley, Va.; her sister, Jennifer (and Mark) Cording of Assawoman, Va.; her nephew, Gunnar Cording; her niece, Ava Cording; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Her father, Carl Peterson, preceded her in death. Susan will be buried beside him in Parksley Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends for a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service to celebrate her life at 3:00 p.m. Mr. George Fulk will officiate the service, and interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to FACES (Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore), which raises funds to treat their dogs and cats to make them more adoptable. Donations may be mailed to 18299 Killmontown Road, Melfa, Va. 23410.

