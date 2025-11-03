Susan Annis Kilmon, 68, beloved wife of the late Donald Wayne “Don” Kilmon, Sr., and a resident of Bloxom, VA, was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Born December 26, 1956, in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Parksley, VA, she was the daughter of the late Bronzie Annis and Rose Lilliston Annis.

A 1975 graduate of Parksley High School, Susan continued her education at Eastern Shore Community College, where she majored in business and graduated as Valedictorian of her class. As a lifelong member of Guilford Church, she never wavered in her devotion to the Lord. Susan was a woman of compassion and faith, who selflessly dedicated her life to helping others and was always ready to lend a hand or offer an encouraging word. For many years, she worked in the thrift store for the former Hospice of the Eastern Shore. Susan’s time there was especially meaningful, as it allowed her to serve others with kindness and compassion – living out her faith through simple, heartfelt acts of service.

Susan’s gentle spirit and generous heart will be forever remembered by her brothers, Rob Lilliston and his wife, Ruth, and Gary Annis, all of Parksley; her aunt, Diane Blankenship of Melfa; and her nieces, Michele Herlihy of Seaford, DE, Nichole Stafford (Royce) of Melfa, VA, Christina Berry (Thomas), and Lindsay Savage (Jared), both of Parksley, along with their families; several cousins; and many dear friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Ashley James.

A service in celebration of Susan’s life and faith will be held at Guilford Church on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend John Cullop officiating.

Contributions in Susan’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

“Well done, good and faithful servant…enter into the joy of your Lord.” ~ Matthew 25:23

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.