Stuart K. "Buddy" Matthews formerly of Parksley

March 8, 2024
 |
Obituaries

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Stuart K. “Buddy” Matthews formerly of Parksley, will be held at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating.  A private interment with military honors will be held at the Parksley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA  23421, or to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA  23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

