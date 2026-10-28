Stuart Bell

Stuart P. Bell, 86, husband of the late Jo Ann Bell, crossed the bar peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Born October 30, 1939, in Quinby, Virginia, Stuart was the son of the late Harry Bell and Katherine Smith Bell. At the young age of 17, he answered the call to serve his country and joined the United States Coast Guard. During his 21 years of service, Stuart was stationed at many locations and proudly served his country before retiring as a Chief Boatswain.

After retiring from the Coast Guard, Stuart made his home in Wachapreague, where he found his greatest joy on the water. If Stuart was happiest anywhere, it was behind the wheel of his boat. He fished, clammed, and spent countless hours on the water, living the life of a true Eastern Shore waterman. The water was a part of his life and remained one of his greatest passions.

Stuart was also a longtime Mason, with 51 years of Masonic membership. He was most recently a member of Central 300 Lodge, where he remained an active part of the Masonic brotherhood.

He leaves behind his daughter, Lisa Eve Seay (Steve); his son, Stuart L. Bell; stepchildren, Debbie Fisher (Harry), Ronnie Davis (Rachel), and Mark Davis (Ellie); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Waymon Bell (Mary Jennings); sister-in-law, Diane Bell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jo Ann, Stuart was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Morris Bell.

Per Stuart’s wishes, there will be no services. His family takes comfort in knowing that he has crossed his final bar and is now at peace.

Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home of Exmore, Virginia.