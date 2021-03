A private funeral service for Stewart Lee Northan III of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the US 13 Dragway and Speedway at Delmar, Delaware. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.

More information is available at BennieSmithFuneralHomes.com.

