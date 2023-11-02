Stewart Earney Witherow of Exmore

November 2, 2023
Stewart Witherow

Stewart Earney Witherow, 69, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at his residence. A native of Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Cheston W. Witherow and Erma Agnes Baer Witherow. He was member of Bethel United Methodist Church where he served as a past treasurer, as well as a member of the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

He is survived by his loving fiancé, Brenda Fitzsimmons; five stepchildren; Bill, Sondra, Tim, Jenny, Tammy; and a number of grandchildren and special friends.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11:00AM at Bethel United Methodist Church with Annette Austin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel UMC, P.O. Box 224, Jamesville, Virginia 23398.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

November 2, 2023, 11:21 am
