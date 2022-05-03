Barry “Steven” Thornes, Sr., 68, of Parksley, husband of Karen Sue Thornes, passed away on May 2, 2022 at his home in Parksley.

Born on January 25, 1954 in Anchorage, Alaska, he was the son of Goldie Budd Thornes and the late John Riley Thornes, Sr. An avid woodworker, he enjoyed carpentry and building things. He made sure everything was done perfectly and even re-did his kitchen three times!

Other than his loving wife, Karen, Steven is survived by four children, Barry Steven Thornes, Jr. and his children, Leiah and Kayla Thornes, Lorie Thornes Northam and her children, Will and Whitney Northam, Kareena Ann Green (Eddie) and their children, Nathan and Lexie Green and Noah Wood, and Matthew Earl Annis (Renee) and their son, Colton Annis; a sister, Deborah T. Williams (David); and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Riley Thornes, Jr. and his grandson, Barry Steven Thornes, III.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 5th at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery in Parksley.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

