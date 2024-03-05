It is with the deepest sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of Steven J. Andres. In the early morning hours of March 1, 2024, the clouds lifted and ushered him to Heaven. Steven was a wonderful son, great friend, and beloved husband and father to his wife, Stacy, and daughters, Arianna and Laylia, for whom he stopped at nothing to make them feel loved.

Steven was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada on August 10, 1978 and was the oldest of two sons. He lived life and went to school there until 1989 when his family moved to an acreage. He called Saskatoon home until 2018, when he moved to Parksley, Virginia to join his wife and begin building a life among the community of the Eastern Shore.

Steven was strong willed, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and full of knowledge gained through all his life experiences, and he could fix or build anything. He was an avid collector of baseball cards, comics, Legos, and games and enjoyed watching movies and playing video games with his family. Steven embodied the best qualities: unconditional love, strength of spirit, and an unending generosity that could be seen in his encounters with everyone he met. He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family and friends.

Steven was predeceased by his parental grandparents, Jake and Jena Andres; maternal grandparents, John and Martha Ragal; and uncles, Grant Boese and Bill Doell. Left to honor his memory are his wife, Stacy; daughters, Arianna and Laylia; parents, Jake and Carol; parents-in-law, Irvin and Betty Dix; brother, Brad; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Parksley Cemetery on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider sending a donation to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist with funeral expenses.

