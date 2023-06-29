Funeral service for Mr. Steve Justice of Mappsville, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, VA. Rev. Richard Holland will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the adjoining Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac,Va. There will be no public viewing.
