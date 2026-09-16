Steve Hickman

Randy Stephen Hickman, better known as “Steve,” 61, of Onancock, VA, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Born on August 9, 1965, in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Randy Davis Hickman and Bonnie Grace Bradford.

Steve was a simple man who found joy in the things he loved most. A true homebody at heart, he treasured the time spent with his wife and children and even chose to homeschool his children, hoping to instill in them the same strong love of family and the values he held so dear. He could often be found rocking out to his favorite Classic Rock tunes. He was a proud fan of “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, and the Baltimore Orioles. For Steve, happiness was found close to home, surrounded by the people, faith, music, and teams he loved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katrina Ann Hickman; stepmother, Ann Hickman of Melfa, VA; children, Jeremy Hickman (Daniela) of Honolulu, HI, Victoria Cummings (William) of Painter, VA, and Bonnie Passarelli (Dakota) of Exmore, VA; brothers, Bradley Hickman of Melfa and David Hickman (Janet) of Quinby, VA; grandchildren, Kelsey, Thomas, Joseph, Baylor, Madeline, Hannah, and Charles; uncle, James “Jim” Bradford, of California; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Archie Bradford, and sister-in-law, Betty Hickman.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2026 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (http://www.t2t.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.