Funeral service for Mr. Stanford Justice, Jr., also known as “Junior or “Jeet” of Temperanceville, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Harvey Davis, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 3PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Mrs. Sarah Baines
September 1, 2021
Laurie Doughty Collins of Exmore
May 11, 2021
Wayne Barnes Ewell formerly of the Eastern Shore
October 5, 2020
Virginia Lee Savage
April 11, 2019
Local Conditions
March 8, 2023, 4:03 pm
Sunny
45°F
45°F
11 mph
real feel: 41°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 47%
wind speed: 11 mph NNW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:25 am
sunset: 6:03 pm
23 minutes ago
Replay of today’s Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce Chat with the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation here! ... See MoreSee Less
Chamber Chat - An Exciting Announcement and Information on Raising the Green with the ESPLToday on Chamber Chat we were joined by Executive Director Robert Sabbatini, who made an exciting announcement about the ESVA Chamber Building and also discussed the upcoming Raising the Green with Ja