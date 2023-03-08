Funeral service for Mr. Stanford Justice, Jr., also known as “Junior or “Jeet” of Temperanceville, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Harvey Davis, Sr. officiating. Interment will be  in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 3PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.