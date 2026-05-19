A service in celebration of the life of Sonja Denhart “Sonny” Johnson, of Southside Chesconnessex, VA, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 12:30 p.m., with The Reverend Roland Major officiating. The family will gather for private interment at the Edgehill Cemetery.

Donations in Sonny’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter of one’s choosing or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be posted once available.