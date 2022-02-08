Lystral Heath, Jr., better known as “Sonny”, 80, husband of the late Doris Plessing Heath and a resident of Pittsville, MD, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at his residence. A native of Cedar Grove, VA, he was the son of the late Lystral Heath and the late Thelma Marie Gladden Heath. After high school, Sonny attended East Carolina University and then went to work for the FBI as a fingerprint agent. In 1961, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Bitburg, Germany where he met his wife. During his time in Germany, Sonny was deployed to Africa and then returned to Germany.

As a horse owner, trainer and driver, from 1966 to 1973 he split his time between Westbury, Long Island, NY and Ft. Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, FL. Later in life he worked at Ocean Downs. In 2006 he received from the Cloverleaf SOA the “Horse of the Year” award for the horse “Super Scopus” at Delmarva Downs. Sonny was a member of Capeville United Methodist Church, a United States Air Force veteran, and member of the American Legion Post #123, Berlin, MD.

Sonny is survived by his son Klaus D. Heath and his wife, Robin, of Cedar Grove; his very dear and close friend, Joyce Rathel; very close friend who was like a brother, Ed Scott and Joan; his friend from the American Legion, Dawn Atkins; childhood friends, Billy “Doo Da” Mears and Thomas “TV” Vaden Richardson; and numerous other family and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:00PM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be sent to Capeville United Methodist Church c/o H.H. Scott, Jr. 4301 Townsend Dr. Cape Charles, VA 23310, Cape Charles Baptist Church 501 Randolph Ave, Cape Charles, VA 23310 or American Legion Post #123 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, MD 21811.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

.