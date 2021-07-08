Funeral services for Shyreese Bivens of Fruitland, MD will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
