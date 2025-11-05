Shirley Poole

A Celebration of Shirley Elaine Poole

“Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

Mrs. Shirley Elaine Poole, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, found eternal rest in the arms of our Lord on October 22, 2025, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 82.

Shirley was born on July 20, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Arthur and Pauline Jones. She was raised in Chance, Maryland, with a rich history drawn from the water. She shared a special and lifelong bond with her Aunt Dola Jones, who loved and nurtured her deeply. Their relationship helped shape the woman Shirley became—caring, determined, hardworking, and full of grace.

Throughout her life, Shirley held many occupations, but she was most proud of her service as an educator at Crisfield Head Start, where she inspired many young minds. She adored the children in her care and had a remarkable ability to make each child feel uniquely seen and genuinely valued. She continued this calling at Dove Pointe, where she cared for others in need with the same compassion and devotion.

A lifelong member of St. Charles United Methodist Church, Shirley loved her church family and found strength and comfort in her faith, which guided her through every season of life.

Shirley treasured her family above all else. She rarely missed a family gathering, and her presence brought laughter, warmth, and joy. Her signature “Happy Birthday” song became a cherished tradition, and although many tried, no one could quite match her famous crab cakes, macaroni, and potato salad. In true Shirley fashion, everything she did was a team effort—whether it was picking crabs or completing the papers for her college degree—she had a gift for turning hard work into moments of humor, unity, and love.

She shared an especially close and loving bond with her niece, Faithe Wallace, who was like another daughter to her. Their relationship was filled with joy, trust, and unconditional love. Shirley also cherished her lifelong friendship with Helen Marshall, with whom she shared a lifetime of sisterhood.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Randall Poole; her parents, Arthur and Pauline Jones; her aunt, Dola Jones; her brother, Leon Jones; and her dear friend, Thyra Poulson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted siblings: Peggy Tunstall, Arthur Jones, Lorenzo Jones, and Donald Jones (Terrie); her loving sisters-in-law: Althelia Battle and Catherine Poole; her children: Venson Waters, Arthur Waters, Randall Poole Jr. (Stacey), Gennine Hagar (Charles), Tammy Clark (Kenneth), and Rhonda Poole-Thornton (Terry); and her beloved grandchildren: Donta (her twin), Jesse, Shirdon, Tierney, and Elizabeth Waters; Christian, Kimberly, and Marc Clark; Gregory Hagar; Cameron and Elias Poole.

She is also lovingly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, extended family, church members, and friends who will forever cherish her radiant smile, nurturing heart, and joyful spirit.

Her legacy is one of love, faith, and togetherness. She taught everyone she met that family is life’s greatest blessing, that kindness is a language all hearts understand, and that joy can be found in even the simplest of songs.

Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved husband, Randall, her cherished family members, and her dear friend, Thyra—singing, dancing, and smiling in eternal peace.

We love you, Mom.

We love you, Sister.

We love you, Dear Friend.

And one day, we will dance again.

Lovingly submitted,

The Family

Funeral services for Ms. Shirley Poole of Eden, Maryland, will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 AM from New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Wattsville, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10-11 AM at the church.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.