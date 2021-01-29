Shirley Parks Thornes, 84, of Onancock, VA, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at The Citadel Nassawadox, formerly Heritage Hall, where she had been a patient since October. Born June 16, 1936 in Deep Creek, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harrison Parks and Missouri Allen Parks.

Shirley graduated from Onancock High School in 1954 and spent decades working for the former Chesapeake Potomac Telephone Company. Following retirement from C&P, she began a new career with the Accomack County Health Department, where she enjoyed many years before her final retirement. Shirley was a longtime loyal and active member of Leatherbury United Methodist Church and was in the Leatherbury Ladies Aid group.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Parks Chase, in 2015. She is survived by three nieces, Debbie (Dale) Simpkins, Ceal (John) Homan, all of New Jersey, and Dorothy (Ron) Pecqueur of Delaware; two nephews, Matt (Annie) Chase of New Jersey and Mark (Shari) Chase of Florida; brother-in-law, Vaughn W. Chase of New Jersey; and several cousins, to include Preston Ewell and Linda Ewell Courtney, who Shirley thought of as a daughter.

Funeral services have been moved to the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday at 2:00 p.m., with The Revered Roland Major officiating.

Contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Leatherbury United Methodist Church, 31670 OK Farm Lane, Painter, VA 23420.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

