Funeral services for Shirley Kellam will be held on Sunday at 3PM at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, VA with the Rev. Nelson Bunting officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 PM at the Cornish Celebration Life Center, Exmore, VA. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home.
