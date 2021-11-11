Private graveside services for Mrs. Shirley Vinnie Edmonds of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
