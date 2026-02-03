February 3, 2026
A service celebrating the life of Shirley Aspas of Birdsnest will be held Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 2:00PM, at the Community Church of God with Reverends Tom Kellam and
Judith Smith Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Occohannock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church one hour prior to the service to offer their respects.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Christi, 4704 Roanoke St. Christiansburg VA 24073 or Community Church of God, 9070 Birdsnest Dr. Birdsnest, VA 23307.
Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.