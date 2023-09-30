Sheriff Wayne Bradford

A graveside service with Sheriff’s Department Honors for Wayne Bradford of Exmore will be conducted Monday at 1:00PM at the Belle Haven Cemetery with the Reverend Rob Kelly officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Eastern Shore SPCA Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, Va 23418 or Riverside Shore Cancer, P.O. Box 430, Onancock Virginia 23417.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by the Doughty Funeral Home, Exmore, Virginia.