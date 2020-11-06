Funeral services for Shelley Lewis of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salsbury, MD.
Related Posts
De’Andre A. Abbott
September 17, 2020
Valerie Lord
September 6, 2019
Marie-Jean Pierre of Salisbury, Md.
November 19, 2019
Mrs. Betty Lee Haynie Pruitt of Onancock
July 20, 2020
Local Conditions
November 6, 2020, 10:33 am
Cloudy
61°F
61°F
0 mph
real feel: 64°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 0 mph N
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:34 am
sunset: 4:59 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
33 minutes ago
Eastern Shore reports two new COVID test positives - Shore Daily NewsBoth Accomack and Northampton reported a single additional COVID-19 test positive in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Shore remained unchang...