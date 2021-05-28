Funeral Services for Sheila Mullin Cardano of Cape Charles will be held on Sunday May 30th at 12 P.M. at St. Charles Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Breslin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Cape Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Ave.,, Cape Charles, VA. 23310 or Arts Enter, 301 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, VA. 23310. Online condolences may be sent to the family at foxfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville.
