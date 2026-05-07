Sharon Wilmer Etmanski, 81, of Bridgeville, DE wife of the late Stephen Marcel Etmanski, was called home to our lord on May 5, 2026.

Born on June 4, 1944, in Sanford, VA, she was the daughter of the late Sanford Wilmer and Pearl Spence Wilmer.

Sharon, to all that knew her was a caring person who touched the lives to all that knew her in a big way.

She lived for her children and grandchildren and was actively involved in all parts of their lives and continues to influence them daily. She loved cooking, baking, cake decorating to which she decorated a cake for VP Al Gore for an official event, crafts, reading and especially loved flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Pearl Wilmer, her brother, Edward James (Jimmy) Wilmer and her husband Stephen Marcel Etmanski and her beloved four-legged son, Stanley.

She is survived by her children, Audra Lynn Fisher of Bridgeville, DE, Tammy Miles and her husband, Lee of Saxis; grandchildren, Lauren and Joseph Denny of Hopewell, VA and Aubrey Lee Miles III of Saxis, as well as her faithful K-9 companion, Susie.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM from the Downing’s Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Hill officiating.

Flowers accepted or Donations can be made to the Sanford Methodist Church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.