Funeral services for Sharon Williams of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
