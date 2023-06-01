Funeral service for Mrs. Sharon I White of Pocomoke, MD, WBC on Saturday at 3PM from the Snow Hill High School, Snow Hill, MD, with Rev. Charles Baugh officiating. Interment will be in the St. John AME Church Cemetery, Pocomoke, MD. Family and friends may call on

Saturday from 2:30 PM until time of the service at the school. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.