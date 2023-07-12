Sharon Leigh Martin, age 83, of Harborton, VA, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was the wife of Webster S. Martin.

She was born in South Dakota to the late Frank A. Cisar and Lorraine Clayton Cisar. She spent the majority of her youth in Silver Spring, MD and had been a resident of Harborton for the past 66 years.

Sharon was a retired real estate agent, having worked for Lassiter Realty in Onancock, VA, for many years. She is best remembered as an enthusiastic world traveler.

Other than her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Martin of Harborton; son, Smith Martin of Harborton; son, Peter Martin and his wife, Lisa, of Homer, AK; and grandson, Webster S. Martin II of Homer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

