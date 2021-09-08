Private graveside services for Mrs. Sharon L. Grant-Reid of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 12PM from the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Sharon L. Grant-Reid
