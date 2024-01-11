Sharon Ann Sanderson, 66, peacefully entered her heavenly home on January 5th, 2024. Born on April 28th, 1957, in Washington, Pennsylvania, she was the beloved daughter of William and Lorraine Richards.

Sharon graduated from CCHS and earned her certification in Human Resources from ESCC. Her professional journey spanned 26 years of dedicated service at Shore Memorial Hospital, where she retired as a respected Payroll and HR professional. In the subsequent chapter of her career, she devoted 10 years to contributing to the community services board in human resources.

Devoted to her family, Sharon was known for her loving and generous nature, endearing her to all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Taylor, who stood faithfully by her side. Sharon is also survived by her mother, Lorraine Richards; sister, Evelyn Chappell and her husband, Herbie Chappell; brother, William Timothy Richards and his wife, Milagros Richards; nephew, Charles Richards; and niece, Angela Richards; two sisters, Brigitte Richards and her partner, Stephen Ashby Fox, and sister, Rachel Kloiber and her husband, Gregory Kloiber; and her brother-in law, John Sanderson.

A proud member of St. Charles Catholic Church, a Celebration of Life Mass in honor of Sharon will be held on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 at 11:00AM with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Church, 545 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310.

