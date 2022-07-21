Funeral service for SGT. Alex J Pierre, of Odenton, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Tonya Dorsey officiating. Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date. Arrangements by
the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Sgt. Alex J. Pierre
