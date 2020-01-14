Funeral services for Sergeant John Wesley Charnock of Tangier will be held at the New Testament Church on Saturday at 2, with Mr. Kim Parks and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the New Testament Church Mission Fund, c/o Danny McCready, P.O. Box 3, Tangier, VA 23440.

