Marshall Scot Etz, 49, a resident of Townsend, VA, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. A native of Capeville, VA, he was the son of Debbie Smith Etz of Capeville, and the late Frank J. Etz III. He was the operator of Etz Lawn Care Services.

In addition to his loving mother, he is survived by his sister, Lori Etz Mears and her husband, Allen, of Painter, VA; a niece, Ashlyn Mears of Painter; four aunts, Betty Martin and her husband, Harry, of Onancock, VA, Sandra Walters and her husband, Donnie, of Exmore, VA, Elizabeth Ann Porter of Harrington, DE, and Robin Stephenson and her husband, Bob, of Felton, DE; and numerous cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Carlton A. Smith and Hattie Williams Smith; and his paternal grandparents, Frank J. Etz, Jr. and Sadie Moore Etz.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Mr. Barry Downing officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

.