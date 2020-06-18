Sarah Payne Erwin, 81, wife of the late Robert W. Erwin, Sr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, formerly of Richmond, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at Doughty Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Painter-Garrison United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 502, Painter, VA 23420.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.
Sarah Payne Erwin
