Sarah Payne Erwin, 81, wife of the late Robert W. Erwin, Sr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, formerly of Richmond, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Clifton Forge, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ira Jerome Payne, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Snidow Payne. Sarah earned a RN from the C&O School of Nursing, BS and Masters from MCV-VCU, and retired from Lucy Corr Nursing Home in Chesterfield, VA. She was a member of Painter-Garrison’s United Methodist Church and Emmaus. Sarah always said “Once a nurse … always a nurse”.

She is survived by her son, Robert W. Erwin, Jr. and his wife, Norma, of Cheriton, VA; two sisters, Katherine Young of Richmond, and Ella Pelletier of Durham, NC; a brother, Ira Jerome Payne III of New Castle, VA; eleven grandchildren, Devin Simmons and her husband, Ricky, of Covington, VA, Steven Erwin, Jr. and Dillon Erwin, both of Hanover, VA, Joshua Toms, Benjamin Toms-Lucy, Andrew Toms-Lucy, Christian Toms-Lucy, Jonathan Toms-Lucy, Bethany Toms-Lucy, Nathaniel Toms-Lucy, and Caleb Toms, all of Mechanicsville, VA; a great grandson, Camden Lee William Simmons; and a great granddaughter, Courtney Renee Simmons. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Erwin Toms; son, Steven L. Erwin, Sr.; and great granddaughter, Carolynne Sue Simmons.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at Doughty Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Painter-Garrison’s United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 502, Painter, VA 23420.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

