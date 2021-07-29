Sarah Payne Erwin, 81, wife of the late Robert W. Erwin, Sr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, formerly of Richmond, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Clifton Forge, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ira Jerome Payne, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Snidow Payne. Sarah earned a RN from the C&O School of Nursing, BS and Masters from MCV-VCU, and retired from Lucy Corr Nursing Home in Chesterfield, VA. She was a member of Painter-Garrison’s United Methodist Church and Emmaus. Sarah always said “Once a nurse … always a nurse”.

She is survived by her son, Robert W. Erwin, Jr. and his wife, Norma, of Cheriton, VA; two sisters, Katherine Young of Richmond, and Ella Pelletier of Durham, NC; a brother, Ira Jerome Payne III and his wife, Sarah, of Roanoke, VA; eleven grandchildren, Devin Simmons and her husband, Ricky, of Covington, VA, Steven Erwin, Jr. and Dillon Erwin, both of Hanover, VA, Joshua Toms, Benjamin Toms-Lucy, Andrew Toms-Lucy, Christian Toms-Lucy, Jonathan Toms-Lucy, Bethany Toms-Lucy, Nathaniel Toms-Lucy, and Caleb Toms, all of Mechanicsville, VA; a great grandson, Camden Lee William Simmons; and a great granddaughter, Courtney Renee Simmons. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Erwin Toms; son, Steven L. Erwin, Sr.; and great granddaughter, Carolynne Sue Simmons.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Curtis D. Lucy officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Painter-Garrison’s United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 502, Painter, VA 23420.

