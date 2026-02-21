Sarah Colanthia Rippon Carignan, 97, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Colanthia was born on January 17, 1929, in Seaview, Virginia, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, just down the road from Cape Charles. She and her twin sister were welcomed into the world by her late parents, Harry Thomas Rippon and Evelyn Rooks Rippon. A woman of strength, determination, and beauty, Colanthia often spoke fondly of her childhood in that special place nestled between the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The beach — with its rolling waves and calling seagulls — remained her most cherished sanctuary throughout her life.

In her early twenties, Colanthia left the Eastern Shore and began a life of travel as an Army wife. Her journey took her to Paris, France, as well as to Washington, D.C.; West Point, New York; and San Antonio, Texas. In 2003, she returned home to Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where she lived for 13 years. In 2016, she moved to Peterborough, New Hampshire, to be closer to her children and resided at Scott-Farrar at Peterborough for ten years.

Colanthia attended Longwood University (then Longwood College) in Farmville, Virginia, and later earned a master’s degree in Sociology and Psychology from University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

Affectionately known to her family as “Cansie,” and lovingly called “GG” by her great-grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by her five daughters: Teresa Rogers; Karen Peterson; Jeanette Scott of Peterborough, NH; Suzanne Carignan of Shreveport, LA; and Sarah Carignan Weinberg (Russell) of Dallas, TX.

She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Cristina Neusch of Houston, TX; Robert Rogers of Boston, MA; Sloane Castleman of New York, NY; Shea Castleman of Houston, TX; and John Weinberg of Dallas, TX; and by her beloved great-grandchildren: Celeste, Stevie, and Josh Neusch, and Katelyn and Ethan Sisco-Rogers.

Colanthia also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews: Sandra Disharoon Settles of Salisbury, MD; Keith Disharoon (Diane) of Cape Charles, VA; Roy J. Ayres, Jr. (Debbie) of Chesapeake, VA; Sarah Ayres Boehling (Rich) of Richmond, VA; Thomas Ayres of Virginia Beach, VA; and Maria Ayres (Robyn) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, along with many great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Robert E. Carignan, Jr.; her twin sister, Evelyne Ayres; her husband, Lt. Col. Robert E. Carignan (Ret.); her siblings, Myrtis Rippon, Harry Rippon Jr., and Jeanette Disharoon; and her niece, Harryette Bowdoin.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Scott-Farrar and to Independent Home Care of Jaffrey for their loving and gracious support in her final months and years.

Graveside services and burial will take place at Cape Charles Cemetery in Virginia on Saturday, February 28, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Colanthia’s honor to Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport LA 71106 or at laholyangels.org.

