Sara Ann Twisdale of Willis Wharf

Sara Ann Twisdale, wife of the late David W. Twisdale and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her daughter’s residence. A native of Birdsnest, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elton Gladden and the late Amie Killmon Gladden. She was a retired Supervisor for Signet Bank in Norfolk, VA.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Clayton and her husband, Paige, of Birdsnest; a son, Louis Earl Spry and his wife, Brenda, of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Tony, Troy and L.E.; five great-grandchildren, Candace, T.C., Page, Dylan and Jackson; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Jayce. Sara was predeceased by her six sisters, Elinor G. Dyckman, Daphne G. Joynes, Vivian G. Scott, Betty Jean G. Harrison, Ethel G. Forkum and Juanita Fletcher.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11:00AM at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.