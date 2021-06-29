Funeral services for Sandra Waters of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Snow Hill , MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
