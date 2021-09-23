Funeral service for Mrs. Sandra Seymour Lee, of Philadelphia, PA and daughter of the late Samuel and Oneida Seymour will be held on Sunday, September 26th at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Household of Ruth Cemetery in Accomac. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home.