Funeral service for Mrs. Sandra Seymour Lee, of Philadelphia, PA and daughter of the late Samuel and Oneida Seymour will be held on Sunday, September 26th at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Household of Ruth Cemetery in Accomac. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Virginia Bradley
June 2, 2021
Margaret Sheppard
December 3, 2019
Marcella Frances Coates
August 6, 2018
Raymond Jones
June 12, 2020
Local Conditions
September 23, 2021, 6:44 pm
Cloudy
69°F
69°F
2 mph
real feel: 71°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 2 mph NNW
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:52 am
sunset: 6:58 pm
1 hour ago
Tech looks to bounce back at home versus Richmond - Shore Daily NewsHokies host Spiders on Saturday in first meeting with Richmond since 1986 After its first road trip of the year, Virginia Tech returns home to Lane Stadium for an in-state matchup with Richmond Saturd...