Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Moore of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
