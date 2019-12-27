Sandra Gail “Sandy” Wheatley, 73, of Tangier Island, Passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home. She was the owner and operator of Sandy’s Place Gift Shop for over 40 years.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2019 at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church at 2 PM with Pastor Edward Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow at Crockett Family Cemetery in Canton. A visitation will be held in the Church on Saturday from 6 to 8 PM.

There will be 2 special boats for funeral passengers on Sunday. Capt. Mark Crockett on he Joyce Marie will depart East Point in Onancock at 11 AM and Capt. Mark Haynie on the Sharon Kaye will depart the Crisfield City Dock at 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier Island, VA 23440. Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.

