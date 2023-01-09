Sandra Fyfe “Sandy” Dougherty, 80, wife of the late William Dougherty and a resident of Onley, VA, formerly of Newport News, VA, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. Born September 20, 1942 in Williamsburg, VA, she was the only child of the late William G. Fyfe and Helen Cook Fyfe.

For decades, Sandy worked as a certified public accountant, specializing in state and federal tax preparation. Having been raised in a Christian home, her faith remained a constant throughout her life. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, in Onley, VA, as well as the Rosary Society. Although Sandy had no siblings or children, she was blessed with many lifelong friends and a loving church family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, VA.

Contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

