Funeral services for Sandra Ames of Exmore, Va., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Exmore, Va.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.  Pastor Palmer Bunting will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be in the church cemetery.  Services are being provided by Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack,  Va.